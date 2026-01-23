The U.S. Marine Corps has designated GenAI.mil as its enterprise generative artificial intelligence platform and established governance and usage rules for Marines, civilians and contractors.

What Guidance Did the Marine Corps Issue?

In an administrative message on Wednesday, the Marine Corps superseded its previous generative AI directive and aligned service-wide AI use with Department of War and Department of the Navy interim guidance. The message establishes GenAI.mil as the default platform for general-purpose generative AI use across the service.

Who Is Authorized to Use GenAI.mil?

Marines, civilian employees and contractors operating on government-furnished equipment are authorized to use GenAI.mil. The platform may be utilized for work involving controlled unclassified information. It is not authorized for handling personally identifiable information, protected health information or classified data.

What Capabilities Does GenAI.mil Provide?

According to the Marine Corps, GenAI.mil offers a conversational chat interface with document upload support for common file types, retrieval-augmented generation for sourcing responses from user-provided materials, secure web grounding, deep research functions and persistent chat histories.

What Responsibilities Do GenAI.mil Users Have Under the USMC Policy?

The guidance states that generative AI outputs may be inaccurate, biased or incomplete and requires users to independently verify results before using them in official products. Users remain accountable for any materials derived from the platform.

How Will Generative AI Use Be Governed Across the Marine Corps?

The deputy commandant for information is designated as the central authority for governance and oversight of generative AI capabilities. Commands seeking to develop or procure separate AI tools must receive approval to ensure efforts are secure, interoperable and not duplicative.

The message also states that the Air Force’s generative artificial intelligence chatbot, NIPRGPT, is being phased out, while other approved AI systems may continue to be used for their authorized purposes.

What Enhancements Are Planned for the Platform?

The service will continue to evolve GenAI.mil, with future iterations expanding to higher-level classification networks and integrating with Marine Corps data sources. Planned enhancements also include agentic AI development tools and application programming interfaces for enterprise systems integration. Final deployment timelines are still being established.