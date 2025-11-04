USTRANSCOM seal. USTRANSCOM is seeking a cloud-enabled contract file management system aligned with zero trust architecture.
USTRANSCOM Seeks Zero Trust Contract File Management System

2 mins read

The U.S. Transportation Command Acquisition office, or TCAQ, is seeking industry input on a secure, cloud-enabled contract file management system aligned with zero trust architecture.

What Is USTRANSCOM Seeking in a Contract File Management System?

The initiative aims to replace fragmented legacy tools with a new system that can handle the entire contract lifecycle management process, covering all phases from request to closeout, according to the solicitation notice posted Monday on SAM.gov.

The solicitation, released under a commercial solutions opening, specifies mandatory security attributes for the contract file management system. These requirements include multi-factor authentication for every user, while also utilizing granular role-based access control and attribute-based access control to govern access to data according to specific roles and responsibilities.

What Are the Requirements for the USTRANSCOM System?

The system must support automated workflows for routing, approvals and notifications, along with secure document management for version control and retrieval. It should generate detailed reports on contract performance, compliance and resource utilization and integrate seamlessly with USTRANSCOM systems for data analytics.

Multi-factor authentication, role-based access control and attribute-based access control will restrict data access based on roles and responsibilities. The system must securely handle controlled unclassified information and personally identifiable information with encryption, access controls and secure application programming interfaces for integration.

Continuous security monitoring, vulnerability scanning, penetration testing and software supply chain security are required. The system must be scalable to meet TCAQ’s evolving needs, with strong data governance, including data tagging and classification, to ensure performance under peak loads.

