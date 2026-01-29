Douglas Collins. The VA secretary commented on the planned investment in healthcare facility modernization efforts.
VA Secretary Douglas Collins commented on the planned $4.8 billion investment in healthcare infrastructure modernization efforts.
Photo: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
/

VA to Invest $4.8B in Healthcare Infrastructure Modernization

3 mins read

The Department of Veterans Affairs will invest $4.8 billion in efforts to modernize and repair healthcare facilities nationwide. 

VA to Invest $4.8B in Healthcare Infrastructure Modernization

As federal health agencies continue to manage large-scale investments and long-term modernization efforts, leaders across government and industry are watching how these initiatives unfold. The Potomac Officers Club will host the rescheduled 2025 Healthcare Summit on Feb. 12. Register now!

VA said Wednesday the planned fiscal year 2026 spending marks the largest single-year investment under the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance, or NRM, program.

“Under President Trump, VA is putting Veterans first, and this historic investment underscores that fact,” said VA Secretary Douglas Collins. “Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure mean better care for Veterans, and these funds will enable VA to achieve that goal.”

What Is the VA NRM Program?

The NRM program provides funding for one-time maintenance projects that are not part of routine, recurring maintenance. The program targets significant repairs, replacements or upgrades to facilities, equipment and infrastructure to improve healthcare delivery and maintain operational capability.

How Will the VA Distribute the FY26 Infrastructure Funding?

The VA said it will spend $2.8 billion on infrastructure system upgrades in medical facilities and $1 billion on electronic health record system modernization efforts.

In March 2025, the department announced that nine additional medical facilities would deploy the Federal EHR system in 2026.

According to the department, $500 million will be invested in major building upgrades such as elevators, electrical systems and boiler plants and another $500 million in medical center modernization initiatives.

What Did Douglas Collins Say About the VA Reorganization Plan?

Federal News Network reported Thursday that Collins appeared before the Senate VA Committee to discuss the department’s reorganization plan.

He told lawmakers that the reorganization will allow the VA to shift more healthcare workers to facilities serving growing veteran populations.

“This is not a reduction in force, and this is not an effort to diminish direct care for veterans. This is a reorganization designed to eliminate excessive VA administrative overhead and redirect more resources directly to the field,” the VA secretary noted. “In other words, this is something that will lead to better results for the veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors we serve.”

In December, the VA announced plans to reorganize VHA to reduce bureaucracy, ensure a consistent policy application across medical facilities and improve healthcare for veterans. 

Related Articles

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency logo. CISA issued new guidance to counter insider threats.
CISA Issues New Guidance to Address Insider Threats

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has released new guidance aimed at helping critical infrastructure organizations and state, local, tribal and territorial governments address insider threats. As CISA continues to publish guidance to help organizations strengthen their cybersecurity posture, collaboration between government and industry remains essential. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit will bring together federal and industry leaders to discuss priorities shaping the cyber landscape. Book your spot at this May 21 event! CISA said Wednesday the new resource, titled Assembling a Multi-Disciplinary Insider Threat Management Team, offers actionable strategies to help organizations prevent, detect and mitigate insider

Hanwha Defense USA logo. The company was selected for an enhanced use lease at Pine Bluff Arsenal.
Army to Award Hanwha Defense USA Lease at Pine Bluff Arsenal

The Army has selected Hanwha Defense USA for an enhanced use lease at Pine Bluff Arsenal in Arkansas as part of a broader effort to modernize the munitions supply chain and strengthen domestic production of critical energetics. Hanwha plans to invest about $1.3 billion in the project, which is expected to generate roughly 200 skilled jobs, the service said Wednesday. The lease would support the construction and operation of a new facility focused on producing key ingredients used in explosives and propellants, materials that underpin munitions such as 155mm artillery rounds. Final terms remain subject to lease negotiations. Brent Ingraham,

U.S. Space Force seal. The U.S. Space Force launched the GPS III Space Vehicle 09 satellite aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
Space Force Launches GPS III-9 Satellite to Strengthen Global Positioning Capabilities

The U.S. Space Force deployed the Global Positioning System III Space Vehicle 09, or SV09, satellite into orbit on Jan. 27 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Lockheed Martin is a major sponsor of the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30, where Air Force, Space Force and industry leaders will gather to address evolving challenges across the air and space domains. Get your tickets now. What Is the Purpose of the GPS III-9 Satellite? The Space Systems Command said Wednesday GPS III-9 will provide the GPS constellation with