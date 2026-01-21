VA logo. VA issued an RFI seeking industry input on ERP platform modernization.
VA Seeks Industry Input on Enterprise ERP Modernization

The Department of Veterans Affairs has released a request for information to gather industry feedback as it plans a potential overhaul of its enterprise resource planning environment, signaling early steps toward a large-scale modernization of administrative, IT and service management systems.

Responses to the RFI, which the VA posted on SAM.gov on Friday, will be used to inform future acquisition decisions related to a departmentwide ERP capability supporting more than 600,000 users. 

What Is the Purpose of the VA’s ERP RFI?

VA is seeking detailed information from vendors capable of delivering a scalable, secure and integrated ERP platform to replace or transition from its current ServiceNow environment.

According to the notice, the RFI is intended to assess market capabilities, identify technical approaches and evaluate how industry offerings could meet VA’s operational, security and compliance requirements.

What ERP Platform Capabilities Is the VA Evaluating?

The VA expects ERP platforms to address enterprise service management, asset and inventory tracking, workflow automation, and real-time reporting.

It is interested in products that can support large-scale workloads, extensive data tables and mission-critical processing while maintaining high availability, disaster recovery and performance optimization across enterprise environments.

A central focus of the RFI is the VA’s intent to understand how vendors would integrate a new ERP platform with existing federal systems through secure application programming interfaces and pre-built connectors. The agency specifically asked vendors to detail experience integrating with tools such as Power BI, Jira, Splunk, Nuvolo and electronic health record systems.

Vendors are also requested to describe how they would migrate VA data from ServiceNow while preserving data integrity, security and role-based access controls, including protections for sensitive health and personally identifiable information.

What Role Do AI, Analytics and Automation Play in the VA ERP Effort?

The VA is seeking insight into how artificial intelligence could enhance ERP operations, including the use of generative and agentic AI for ticket triage, predictive analytics, virtual agents and real-time assistance.

The agency also requested details on reporting and analytics capabilities, such as customizable dashboards, key performance indicator tracking, real-time updates and predictive insights accessible to non-technical users.

What Compliance and Security Standards Apply?

Responses must address compliance with federal security and accessibility requirements, including Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program High certification, Federal Information Security Management Act, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, and Section 508 standards.

Responses to the RFI are due by Tuesday and are limited to 12 pages with no marketing materials permitted.

