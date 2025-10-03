VA Seeks Input on AI-Powered IT Service Management Platform

The Department of Veterans Affairs is conducting market research to identify companies capable of providing a new Information Technology Service Management Platform, or ITSMP.

IT Service Management Platform Requirements

In a request for information posted on SAM.gov Wednesday, the agency said it is specifically interested in a system that integrates artificial intelligence into the workflow and provides low- or no-code development tools for building applications or powering automations.

Moreover, the proposed platform must secure Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP, High authorization.

VA also wants to hear about transition and migration strategies, integration with federal systems, customer service management, and compliance with the government security requirements.

Interested parties may submit their responses until Oct. 14 at 4 p.m. Eastern time.

According to Federal Procurement Data System records , Booz Allen Hamilton currently provides ITSMP support services to the VA. The company secured contracts from the VA for computer systems design services in January and February.