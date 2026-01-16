The Department of Veterans Affairs' logo. VA is searching for candidates to lead the Veterans Benefits Administration.
The Department of Veterans Affairs has formed a commission to identify candidates for the under secretary for benefits position overseeing the Veterans Benefits Administration.
VA Forms Commission to Select Under Secretary for Benefits Candidates

The Department of Veterans Affairs has launched its search for candidates for the under secretary for benefits, or USB, position with the establishment of a commission led by VA Deputy Secretary Paul Lawrence.

The USB will oversee the Veterans Benefits Administration and will be responsible for the timely delivery of benefits and services to veterans and their loved ones, the VA said Thursday. 

How Is the Under Secretary for Benefits Appointed?

The commission will present a list of candidates that President Donald Trump can nominate as USB. 

Once the president has made his pick, the White House will send a notification to the Senate committee in charge of the nomination process, which will include a confirmation hearing and a Senate vote. 

VBA has been without a permanent leader since January 2025, when Josh Jacobs stepped down from the USB role following the change of administration. 

Trump previously nominated Karen Brazell, a U.S. Army veteran and former senior adviser to VA Secretary Doug Collins, to lead VBA, but she withdrew her nomination in October for “personal reasons,” Politico reported.

What Is VBA?

VBA is the VA’s arm that ensures eligible beneficiaries have access to resources and various support tied to military service and post-service needs.

In January 2025, the agency partnered with Leidos QTC Health Services to enhance the medical disability examination services, including claimant appointments, medical records management and customer satisfaction evaluations, in Regions 1 through 4.

