Max Haot, CEO of Vast. Haot said commercial crewed missions is critical to unlocking the orbital economy
Max Haot, CEO of Vast, stated that utilizing the remaining time of the ISS in orbit with science and research-led commercial crewed missions supports the transition toward commercial space stations.
Photo: Vast
Vast Wins NASA Order for Sixth Private Astronaut Mission to ISS

2 mins read

NASA has signed an order with California-headquartered aerospace company Vast to send a team of four astronauts to the International Space Station.

The space agency said Thursday that Vast will propose crew members for the sixth private astronaut mission to the orbiting laboratory. Each crew member will undergo NASA review and training before launch, which is expected to take place in mid-2027.

NASA is in contract with SpaceX to bring the private astronaut mission to orbit and back to Earth.

Why Is NASA Sending Private Astronauts to Orbit?

According to NASA, all missions to the ISS contribute to advancing scientific knowledge and driving innovation of technologies that could support the agency’s long-term plans for low Earth orbit and future deep space exploration.

“The International Space Station plays an essential role in shaping the future of low Earth orbit,” Dana Weigel, ISS program manager at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, stated. “By hosting private astronaut missions, the station helps accelerate innovation, opens new commercial pathways, and advances research strengthening the foundation of a thriving space economy.”

The private astronaut team will spend 14 days on the ISS. As part of the agreement, Vast will purchase mission services from NASA, including crew consumables and cargo delivery. Meanwhile, NASA will purchase from Vast the capability to return scientific samples to Earth.

“Leveraging the remaining life of the space station with science and research-led commercial crewed missions is a critical part of the transition to commercial space stations and fully unlocking the orbital economy,” Max Haot, CEO of Vast, commented.

Which Companies Have Launched Private Astronaut Missions to the ISS?

Before the agreement with Vast, Axiom Space was the only company bidding for and had won NASA orders for private astronaut missions. The upcoming private astronaut mission marks the first time that Vast has been selected for the program.

Axiom secured an order for the agency’s first private astronaut mission to the ISS in 2021, Payload reported. Axiom’s next private astronaut mission will launch no earlier than January 2027 from the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

