The Department of Veterans Affairs is seeking information from the industry to identify options for a comprehensive contract-writing system , or CWS, that integrates with the agency’s financial management systems.

What Are the Requirements for the Contract Writing System?

According to the sources sought notice posted Friday on SAM.gov, the potential system should feature advanced artificial intelligence tools to enhance efficiency and accuracy. The VA is specifically seeking a CWS that is compliant with Federal Acquisition Regulations, Veterans Affairs acquisition regulations and other statutory requirements.

In addition, the CWS should integrate with federal systems, including the System for Award Management, the Federal Procurement Data System and the General Services Administration Forecasting Tool. It must also interface with financial management platforms, procurement databases and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, systems to maintain data consistency, minimize redundant entry and streamline the procurement lifecycle.

The CWS should include robust security, role-based access and monitoring, while AI-driven automation streamlines contract actions, standardizes processes, improves data accuracy and adapts to policy changes. Automated workflows should reduce manual effort, accelerate the contract lifecycle.

The system should offer a user-friendly interface for various contract types, including fixed-price, cost-reimbursement and leasing, along with advanced reporting, analytics, auditing and vendor management capabilities. These features will enhance efficiency, transparency and accountability throughout the procurement lifecycle.

Responses to this RFI can be submitted until Nov. 17.