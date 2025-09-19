George “Wes” Street, a 30-year veteran of the counterintelligence community, has been confirmed as director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center . Tulsi Gabbard , director of national intelligence, welcomed him after the U.S. Senate voted to confirm his nomination, 51 to 47 .

The DNI’s office said Thursday that Street will oversee the government’s counterintelligence and security activities and serve as the principal counterintelligence and security adviser to the DNI.

“I have full confidence in Wes to integrate the nation’s operational and strategic counterintelligence efforts for a powerful, unified front against threats to ensure our national security is protected and the American people are safe, secure and free,” said Gabbard.

Extensive Federal Counterintelligence Experience

Street has served in various capacities during his 30 years in the counterintelligence and security sectors. He most recently served as the deputy director of the National Counterintelligence Task Force at the Department of Defense. He also served in the Army and was an Army civilian counterintelligence special agent.

The NCSC director has built a distinguished career in global counterterrorism with multiple combat and peacekeeping deployments, strengthened by strategic collaborations with partner nations.