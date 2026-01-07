William Kirk, a Small Business Administration inspector general. Kirk was sworn in as SBA's inspector general
William Kirk officially assumed duties as SBA inspector general, overseeing agency accountability and programs supporting America’s small businesses.
Photo: Small Business Administration
/

William Kirk Takes Office as SBA Inspector General

1 min read

William “Bill” Kirk has officially stepped into the role of inspector general of the Small Business Administration.

SBA said Tuesday that Kirk was sworn in during a ceremony held at the SBA headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Who Is William Kirk?

Kirk brings to the role over 30 years of leadership experience across the federal government, higher education and private enterprise, according to his bio on SBA.gov.

Prior to his appointment, he served as acting chief of staff in the Office of General Counsel at the Department of Education from March to October 2025.

His background also includes senior roles at the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Inspector General, where he advised on matters related to audits, investigations and compliance as deputy counsel and acting counsel.

Kirk earned his bachelor’s degree in accountancy and Juris Doctor degree from the University of Notre Dame.

What Are Kirk’s Responsibilities at the SBA?

As inspector general, Kirk is expected to work closely with Congress to provide oversight and ensure accountability across the SBA.

“I look forward to working with [SBA] Administrator Kelly Loeffler and the professionals in the Office of Inspector General to conduct independent and objective oversight that combats fraud, waste, and abuse while promoting the efficiency, effectiveness, and integrity of SBA programs supporting America’s small businesses,” Kirk stated.

