Zeke Maldonado. The former DHS IT operations executive director was appointed as acting CIO at FEMA.
Zeke Maldonado, former DHS IT operations executive director, was appointed as acting CIO at FEMA.
Photo: Zeke Maldonado / LinkedIn
//

Former DHS IT Operations Leader Zeke Maldonado Named FEMA Acting CIO

3 mins read

Zeke Maldonado has been appointed acting chief information officer at the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Former Department of Homeland Security Under Secretary and Chief Acquisition Officer Chris Cummiskey congratulated Maldonado on the appointment in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

In his new role, Maldonado is responsible for delivering enterprise information management, technology and cybersecurity services that support FEMA’s workforce and disaster response operations, Cummiskey said. The role also includes shaping the agency’s technology strategy, overseeing major IT acquisitions, and ensuring alignment with federal architecture and security requirements.

The new acting CIO will report to Shila Cooch, FEMA’s associate administrator for mission support.

Who Is Zeke Maldonado?

Before joining FEMA, Maldonado served as executive director for IT operations at DHS. In that capacity, he oversaw IT service delivery supporting approximately 15,000 personnel across multiple U.S. locations and managed a technical workforce of more than 400 federal employees and contractors.

He previously held the position of CIO and director of technology and data services for DHS’ intelligence and analysis directorate. In that role, he oversaw planning, budgeting and execution of IT architecture and operations supporting the department’s intelligence mission, including management of classified network environments.

What Is Maldonado’s Background in Naval Intelligence?

Earlier in his career, Maldonado spent over 18 years with the Office of Naval Intelligence. As command information officer and director of the technology and innovation directorate, he led enterprise IT, cybersecurity, cloud strategy and data science initiatives.

His previous roles at ONI include deputy CIO for information management and chief knowledge officer; deputy department head for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; and division head for platforms engineering, modeling and signatures. Throughout this tenure, Maldonado managed broad technology strategies, oversaw scientific and technical intelligence programs, and led multidisciplinary engineering and analytical teams.

What Is Maldonado’s Private-Sector and Education Background?

Prior to his government career, Maldonado worked at BAE Systems as an electrical engineer, leading software and hardware design, development and integration efforts tied to naval radar and AN/UPX-24 systems.

He holds a master’s degree in business administration from the Naval Postgraduate School and a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Maryland.

Related Articles

Nick Andersen. The CISA executive assistant director for cybersecurity has been named the agency’s acting director.
CISA Names Nick Andersen Acting Director

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has named Nick Andersen, executive assistant director for cybersecurity, acting director as Madhu Gottumukkala moves to a new position at the Department of Homeland Security, ABC News reported. Leadership transitions at agencies like CISA highlight ongoing developments across the federal cybersecurity community. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21 will convene federal and private sector leaders for discussions on key cybersecurity issues. Register now! In January, the White House renominated Sean Plankey, former director for cyber policy at the National Security Council, to serve as director of CISA. He has yet

Joel Montalbano and Dana Hutcherson. Montalbano and Hutcherson stepped into interim leadership roles at NASA.
NASA Appoints Interim Heads for Space Operations, CCP

NASA has appointed Joel Montalbano as acting associate administrator for the Space Operations Mission Directorate and Dana Hutcherson as acting Commercial Crew Program manager. The agency said Thursday the leadership changes follow the previously announced retirement of Kenneth Bowersox as SOMD associate administrator. Both Montalbano and Hutcherson had been serving as deputies in their respective roles. “Strong leadership is essential to advancing NASA’s mission, and Joel Montalbano and Dana Hutcherson are exceptionally well-qualified to serve in these acting roles,” said NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman. He added that their experience will support U.S. objectives in low Earth orbit and future deep

Pentagon. The Department of War will begin a six-month phased rollback of Anthropic's AI platform Claude.
Pentagon to Phase Out Anthropic’s Claude After Trump Blacklists AI Firm

President Donald Trump has directed all federal agencies to immediately cease use of Anthropic’s artificial intelligence technology, escalating a high-stakes dispute between the Pentagon and the AI firm over military guardrails. “I am directing every federal agency in the United States government to immediately cease all use of Anthropic’s technology. We don’t need it, we don’t want it and will not do business with them again!” Trump wrote Thursday on Truth Social. The order includes a six-month phase-out period for the Department of War and other agencies currently using Anthropic’s Claude models, according to coverage by The Wall Street Journal.