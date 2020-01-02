Army Bans Tiktok From Gov’t-Issued Devices

The U.S. Army has stopped using TikTok for recruiting activities after the Department of Defense's declaration of the entertainment mobile app as a cyber threat, Military.com reported Monday.

A DoD cyber awareness message orders defense personnel to uninstall the China-based app from their mobile devices due to potential cyber risks.

The message also warns DoD employees of the applications downloaded into phones and advises to take caution on unusual messages.

The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps have also prohibited the app's use in government-issued devices and blocked TikTok-connected phones from the service branches' intranet.

Authority only allows DoD to block the app on government devices, but officials advise personnel to be cautious of unusual texts.

TikTok allows users to create short-form videos via mobile devices. ByteDance, a Chinese company, owns and operates TikTok.