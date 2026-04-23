Andrew Vanjani. USCIS appointed Andrew Vanjani as CIO to lead technology strategy and improve operational efficiency.
///

Andrew Vanjani Named USCIS Chief Information Officer

2 mins read

Andrew Vanjani has assumed the role of chief information officer at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Vanjani announced his appointment in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday, outlining priorities focused on strengthening cybersecurity, modernizing infrastructure and improving service delivery.

“In a world of shifting dynamics and historic application volumes, the “how” of our work is just as vital as the “what.” We are not just processing paperwork; we are managing a complex ecosystem where technology must be the backbone of integrity and the engine of efficiency,” the new USCIS CIO said.

USCIS operates within the Department of Homeland Security. DHS officials and industry partners will address evolving mission requirements at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 12. Register now to join the conversation.

What Are Vanjani’s Priorities as CIO?

According to Vanjani, his focus includes strengthening the agency’s security posture to address fraud and identity risks, developing a future-ready digital architecture, and improving service delivery through technology.

He noted that operating as a technology-driven ecosystem will help ensure efficiency and maintain public trust while supporting national security objectives.

Who Is Andrew Vanjani?

Vanjani brings more than two decades of experience across public and private sector technology roles, with a focus on IT operations, digital transformation and enterprise modernization.

He most recently served as CIO at the Organization of American States, where he led IT strategy and operations and previously advised the organization’s secretary for administration and finance on digital transformation initiatives.

Earlier, he served as assistant cabinet secretary and chief operating officer at the Maryland Department of Information Technology, overseeing statewide IT operations supporting more than 50,000 government employees.

His federal experience includes multiple roles at the General Services Administration, where he led the IT Modernization Centers of Excellence and served as director of the Integrated Award Environment.

Vanjani previously served as director of digital strategy for the public sector at Customer Value Partners and as vice president of global digital strategy at DMI. He also joined Hewlett-Packard as a practice principal and data center manager, supporting the Executive Office of the President.

Related Articles

Golden Dome. Gen. Michael Guetlein and Emil Michael offered updates on the next-generation missile defense initiative.
Gen. Michael Guetlein, Emil Michael Offer Update on Golden Dome

Gen. Michael Guetlein, director of Golden Dome for America, and Emil Michael, under secretary of war for research and engineering, highlighted progress on the next-generation homeland missile defense initiative during an event held Thursday at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Both leaders are Wash100 Award winners. Golden Dome highlights the growing focus on integrated air and missile defense capabilities across the national security landscape. Attend the 2026 Air and Space Summit to join experts as they discuss emerging technologies and defense strategies in support of missions across two critical domains. Save your spot now! What

Gary Shatswell, senior adviser at the VA. Shatswell has been nominated as the next CIO, assistant secretary
Trump Nominates Gary Shatswell as CIO, Assistant Secretary at VA

President Donald Trump has nominated Gary Shatswell as chief information officer and assistant secretary for information and technology at the Department of Veterans Affairs. The Senate said Tuesday that it has received Shatswell’s nomination for the dual-hatted role. If confirmed, Shatswell will succeed Kurt DelBene, who departed the VA in January 2025 to retire. Who Is Gary Shatswell? Shatswell has over three decades of experience as an executive in the private and public sectors. He currently serves as a senior adviser to VA Secretary Douglas Collins. Prior to joining the VA, he was group chief information officer at Unilever Prestige,

CISA Acting Director Nick Andersen. CISA and the U.K.’s NCSC have warning against China-linked covert network of devices.
CISA, UK NCSC Warn of China-Linked Covert Cyber Networks in New Advisory

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the U.K.’s National Cyber Security Centre have issued a joint advisory warning of covert networks of compromised devices linked to Chinese state-sponsored cyber actors. The growing concern over China-related threats highlights the significance and importance of strong cybersecurity. Gain more insights on how the government and industry are addressing evolving cyberthreats at the 2026 Cyber Summit, presented by the Potomac Officers Club, which will be held on May 21. Sign up now! What Does the CISA and NCSC Advisory Address? The guidance titled “Defending Against China-Nexus Covert Networks of Compromised Devices” aims to help