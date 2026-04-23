Andrew Vanjani Named USCIS Chief Information Officer

Andrew Vanjani has assumed the role of chief information officer at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Vanjani announced his appointment in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday, outlining priorities focused on strengthening cybersecurity, modernizing infrastructure and improving service delivery.

“In a world of shifting dynamics and historic application volumes, the “how” of our work is just as vital as the “what.” We are not just processing paperwork; we are managing a complex ecosystem where technology must be the backbone of integrity and the engine of efficiency,” the new USCIS CIO said.

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What Are Vanjani’s Priorities as CIO?

According to Vanjani, his focus includes strengthening the agency’s security posture to address fraud and identity risks, developing a future-ready digital architecture, and improving service delivery through technology.

He noted that operating as a technology-driven ecosystem will help ensure efficiency and maintain public trust while supporting national security objectives.

Who Is Andrew Vanjani?

Vanjani brings more than two decades of experience across public and private sector technology roles, with a focus on IT operations, digital transformation and enterprise modernization.

He most recently served as CIO at the Organization of American States, where he led IT strategy and operations and previously advised the organization’s secretary for administration and finance on digital transformation initiatives.

Earlier, he served as assistant cabinet secretary and chief operating officer at the Maryland Department of Information Technology, overseeing statewide IT operations supporting more than 50,000 government employees.

His federal experience includes multiple roles at the General Services Administration, where he led the IT Modernization Centers of Excellence and served as director of the Integrated Award Environment.

Vanjani previously served as director of digital strategy for the public sector at Customer Value Partners and as vice president of global digital strategy at DMI. He also joined Hewlett-Packard as a practice principal and data center manager, supporting the Executive Office of the President.