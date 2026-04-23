U.S. Indo-Pacific Command seal. USINDOPACOM is urging companies to help develop multidomain training capabilities.
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USINDOPACOM Calls on Industry to Support Training, Technology Efforts

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U.S. Indo-Pacific Command is urging companies to submit proposals through its industry engagement portal to advance the development of multidomain training capabilities, officials said during a quarterly commercial industry update.

USINDOPACOM said Wednesday the command’s J7 Pacific Multi-Domain Training and Experimentation Capability, or PMTEC, hosted the March 13 event in Honolulu in partnership with Defense Innovation OnRamp Hub: Hawaii, a Defense Innovation Unit program.

The session brought together military leaders and industry representatives to outline collaboration opportunities tied to training, experimentation and technology integration across the Indo-Pacific region.

What Are the Technology Priorities of USINDOPACOM?

Officials identified several areas where the command is seeking industry capabilities to support joint training and operations.

These priorities include live-virtual-constructive integration to connect live forces with simulated environments; data analytics and assessment tools to process and analyze training data; and non-kinetic effects simulation technologies to replicate cyberattacks, electronic warfare and information operations.

USINDOPACOM is also seeking platforms that enable secure information-sharing across U.S., allied and partner forces operating at different classification levels.

During the event, officials highlighted the need for more realistic training targets and foundational warfighting enablers.

How Should Companies Engage With USINDOPACOM?

Maj. Tuan Nguyen, who represents industry engagement for the J83 Joint Validation Division, directed potential partners to the command’s online engagement portal and advised companies to submit early, well-defined proposals aligned with military requirements.

Nguyen also encouraged companies to review mission requirements in advance and ensure submissions are specific, noting the high level of industry interest.

“For companies with relevant capabilities, PMTEC offers an opportunity to contribute to defense preparedness while testing and refining their technologies in operational environments,” said Brent Parker, PMTEC industry engagement lead.

According to the command, companies can also engage through innovation workshops, technology sprints and industry forums that discuss specific technical requirements.

What Is PMTEC?

Established in 2022, PMTEC is a USINDOPACOM initiative focused on improving joint, combined and coalition warfighting readiness across the Indo-Pacific. The program has developed a large-scale, fully instrumented coalition range system that connects geographically dispersed training ranges, operational areas and forces throughout the region and beyond.

As part of the Pacific Deterrence Initiative, PMTEC supports U.S. national security and defense strategies by strengthening homeland defense, enhancing collaboration with allies and partners, and supporting deterrence efforts. Through the integration of advanced technologies, the initiative promotes military modernization, encourages innovation and supports efforts to maintain a technological edge over potential adversaries.

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