SOUTHCOM Orders Creation of Autonomous Warfare Command

U.S. Southern Command has announced plans to establish a new organization focused on integrating autonomous and unmanned technologies into regional military operations.

The command, known as the SOUTHCOM Autonomous Warfare Command, will support national security and defense strategy priorities while working to strengthen regional security cooperation and operational effectiveness, SOUTHCOM said Tuesday.

What Will the Autonomous Warfare Command Do?

Once fully operational, SAWC will focus on deploying autonomous, semi-autonomous and unmanned systems in support of multi-domain operations. The command will also work alongside allies and partners to address regional challenges, including countering narcotics trafficking networks and responding to large-scale natural disasters.

“From the seafloor to space and across the cyber domain, we fully intend to leverage the clear superiority of the American defense ecosystem by deploying cutting-edge innovation and working ever closer with our enduring partners in the region to outmatch those who threaten our collective peace and security,” said U.S. Marine Gen. Francis Donovan, SOUTHCOM commander.

How Will SAWC Be Integrated Into SOUTHCOM Operations?

SOUTHCOM will coordinate with military services and the Pentagon’s Defense Autonomous Warfare Group, or DAWG, to identify the technologies, expertise and capabilities needed to stand up the new command.

The region’s diverse geography and operational conditions are expected to serve as a testbed for deploying and refining autonomous systems in real-world environments, while enabling collaboration with partner nations adopting similar technologies.

Donovan has previously emphasized the importance of integrating unmanned systems, artificial intelligence and commercial technologies to improve mission effectiveness and enable joint operations with allies.

How Does This Align With Broader Defense Initiatives?

The establishment of SAWC comes as the Department of War increases its focus on autonomy and unmanned capabilities across the force.

Recent efforts include the Drone Dominance Program, which aims to accelerate the delivery of low-cost unmanned systems. For fiscal year 2027, President Donald Trump’s budget request includes more than $74 billion for drone and counter-drone technologies, with $55 billion dedicated to DAWG, which focuses on advancing autonomous mission capabilities.