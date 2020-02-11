SOSi Acquires NorthStar Systems to Advance Data Analytics Software; Julian Setian Quoted

SOS International (SOSi) has announced the acquisition of NorthStar Systems, an advanced analytics software company headquartered in Denmark, to advance technical capabilities, the company announced on Tuesday.

“We’re on the leading edge of developing human language and communication technology applications in the U.S. Government market, including artificial intelligence, neural network-based machine translation, and automatic speech recognition,” said Julian Setian, SOSi president and CEO.

The acquisition will add to SOSi’s expansion, making NorthStar Systems the company’s fifth acquisition since 2016. SOSi will gain NothStar’s service offerings and technology solutions.

SOSi will use Northstar’s systems to continue the development of the company’s data analytics platform that uses multiple protocols to navigate, identify, index and visualize unique communication data sets built to support key mission areas.

In addition, the company has developed a proprietary cloud-based artificial intelligence platform that utilizes learning algorithms to sort over one million data sources in real-time throughout the world. The combined platform uses a variety of indicators to identify and track data trends to improve situational awareness and enhance national security.

SOSi leverages Agile/DevOps development principles to quickly design and develop software solutions that meet its customers’ unique performance, quality, and delivery needs.

“We’re continuing to expand our strategic position by acquiring unique and differentiating technologies where we see the potential for growth,” added Setian.

In July 2019, SOSi announced the acquisition of Vykin Corporation, a business specializing in providing communications, intelligence and IT support to the Department of Defense (DoD) and the intelligence community.

The acquisition provides SOSi with a prime spot on the Defense Intelligence Agency’s (DIA) Enhanced Solutions for the IT Enterprise (E-SITE) contract and a National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) contract supporting its Scaled Agile Framework Enterprise (SAFe) and cloud development requirements.

“It also strengthens our current IT and network engineering qualifications and makes us responsible for developing the DoD’s mission partner environment, which facilitates communications with our international allies around the globe,” said Setian in regards to the July acquisition.

About SOSi

Founded in 1989, SOSi is the largest private, family-owned and operated technology and services integrator in the aerospace, defense, and government services industry. Its global portfolio includes military logistics, intelligence analysis, software development, and cybersecurity.