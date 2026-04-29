DAF Issues New Workforce Plan to Build AI-Ready Force

The Department of the Air Force has introduced a comprehensive strategy to recruit, train and retain professionals capable of utilizing artificial intelligence to achieve military superiority.

The AI Hiring and Talent Development Plan, issued Tuesday by the DAF Chief Data and AI Office, outlines a multi-pronged approach to building an AI workforce.

“This strategy is fundamentally about securing Al dominance in the air and space domains,” stated Air Force Secretary Troy Meink, a 2026 Wash100 winner. “By becoming an Al-first force, we will empower our warfighters to out-think, out-maneuver and out-pace any adversary.”

The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 will convene top Air Force and industry leaders to explore how advanced technologies, such as AI, ensure American warfighter advantage in the air and space domains. Tickets are available here.

How Will the Air Force Build Its AI Workforce?

To expand its AI workforce, DAF plans to streamline hiring and accession processes by removing bottlenecks and accelerating recruitment for critical roles. The department will also offer competitive financial incentives and implement a “Mission Matching Strategy” to connect candidates with high-impact defense projects.

To retain talent, DAF proposed a dual-track career model that allows AI professionals to advance as technical experts without shifting into traditional management roles.

The department will also establish a baseline AI literacy across the force, ensuring that all personnel are prepared to operate in an AI-enabled environment.

“The successful implementation of this plan will ensure the department can attract, sustain and develop the necessary AI talent at the speed of industry, directly bolstering national security and maintaining a decisive competitive advantage in the global AI landscape,” Susan Davenport, DAF’s chief data and AI officer, commented.

How Does the Workforce Plan Fit Into Broader AI Efforts Across DOW?

The workforce initiative supports DAF’s broader data and AI strategies, which aim to operationalize the technology as a core capability for maintaining air and space dominance. The DAF AI Strategy outlines key priorities, including building an AI-first culture, strengthening data capabilities and speeding up the adoption of advanced capabilities across operations.

It also aligns with the Department of War’s AI strategy issued by War Secretary Pete Hegseth, a two-time Wash100 awardee, to accelerate AI adoption and strengthen national security and maintain a competitive advantage.