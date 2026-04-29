The Department of the Treasury has named 19 individuals with experience across government and the private sector to senior positions spanning economic policy, legislative affairs, operations and public affairs.

Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent made the announcement on Tuesday.

Who Are the Appointed Senior Leaders for Treasury?

Austin Browning , deputy chief of staff for operations

, deputy chief of staff for operations Aynsley Moore , chief of operational strategy

, chief of operational strategy Brandon Mayhew , deputy executive secretary

, deputy executive secretary Charlie Bolton , deputy assistant secretary for macroeconomics

, deputy assistant secretary for macroeconomics Christina Skinner , deputy assistant secretary for the Financial Stability Oversight Council

, deputy assistant secretary for the Financial Stability Oversight Council Don Snyder , deputy assistant secretary for energy, strategic initiatives and tax administration

, deputy assistant secretary for energy, strategic initiatives and tax administration Elliott Yoshio Hulse , acting assistant secretary for public affairs

, acting assistant secretary for public affairs Eric Ettorre , deputy assistant secretary for trade and investment

, deputy assistant secretary for trade and investment Francis Brooke , performing the duties of deputy secretary of the Treasury

, performing the duties of deputy secretary of the Treasury Gene Lange , performing the duties of under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence

, performing the duties of under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence James Bacon , senior adviser to the secretary

, senior adviser to the secretary Jeremy Wiggins , deputy assistant secretary for investment, energy and infrastructure

, deputy assistant secretary for investment, energy and infrastructure Kirstin Olson , deputy chief of staff for scheduling

, deputy chief of staff for scheduling Kyle Smithwick , deputy assistant secretary for legislative affairs, oversight

, deputy assistant secretary for legislative affairs, oversight Mason Champion , principal deputy assistant secretary for legislative affairs

, principal deputy assistant secretary for legislative affairs Nathan Wingfield , director of policy and planning

, director of policy and planning Quinn Gabriel , White House liaison

, White House liaison Sam Corcos , deputy assistant secretary for information systems and chief information officer

, deputy assistant secretary for information systems and chief information officer Samantha Schwab, principal deputy chief of staff

How Is Treasury Advancing AI & Cybersecurity Initiatives?

Treasury has advanced several initiatives focused on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity across the financial sector. The department has led efforts to strengthen cybersecurity and risk management practices for AI systems, supporting more secure adoption across financial institutions.

Treasury has also convened stakeholders through an AI Innovation Series to explore use cases and approaches for scaling AI in financial services. In addition, the department has introduced a cybersecurity information-sharing initiative for digital asset firms to help provide threat intelligence and enhance protections across that segment of the financial system.