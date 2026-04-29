The Defense Logistics Agency Weapons Support has introduced the Rapid Sustainment Initiative , or RSI, a contracting approach designed to address gaps in sustainment planning for new weapon systems. DLA announced the initiative in a Friday post to their website.

What Challenge Is the Rapid Sustainment Initiative Addressing?

Sustainment planning often began at initial operating capability, or Milestone C, creating a reactive environment throughout the acquisition lifecycle that triggered delays and parts shortages. U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Beth Behn warned that insufficient sustainment planning can result in readiness issues years after fielding.

How Does RSI Work?

The initiative shifts DLA engagement to Milestone B, enabling earlier sustainment coordination after prototype selection. RSI introduces a contracting mechanism that incorporates placeholder contract line item numbers into production agreements. Once parts receive national stock numbers, those placeholders can be updated without requiring full contract modifications. Additionally, DLA is granted ordering authority within the production contract to procure parts ahead of demand and establish supply pipelines.

What Partnerships Support RSI?

DLA is working with the Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, or TACOM, and the Army Contracting Command to prioritize parts and maintain supply chain visibility. TACOM is testing a phased strategy using automated provisioning tools to manage configuration changes. Leaders from both organizations praised the effort as a step toward acquisition reform and improved sustainment planning.

DLA Advances Acquisition Reform & Supply Chain Efforts

The initiative aligns with DLA’s broader push to modernize acquisition and supply chain operations. In December 2025, the agency outlined a strategic transformation effort to enhance logistics support in contested environments, while in November, it advanced outreach to emerging companies through its Tech Accelerator Team. Earlier efforts include the Army’s rollout of the Predictive Analysis Suite to enhance data-sharing with DLA and a 10-year, $600 million agreement signed with the State Department in October 2024 to unify acquisition processes.