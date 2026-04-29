Pentagon. The DOW Office of the CIO has launched the Cyber Registered Apprenticeship Program.
The Department of War’s Office of the Chief Information Officer has launched the Cyber Registered Apprenticeship Program as part of efforts to strengthen its cybersecurity workforce and support national security missions.
Photo: icholakov / Adobe Stock
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Pentagon Launches Cyber Apprenticeship Program

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The Department of War’s Office of the Chief Information Officer has launched the Cyber Registered Apprenticeship Program, or Cyber RAP, as part of efforts to strengthen its cybersecurity workforce and support national security missions.

Pentagon Launches Cyber Apprenticeship Program

The latest DOW initiative underscores the growing demand for skilled cyber professionals across the federal landscape. Join the 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21 to hear defense officials and industry leaders discuss AI in cyber defense, post-quantum cryptography, cybersecurity compliance, zero trust and more. Register now!

The DOW OCIO said Tuesday Cyber RAP, which will launch as a pilot in the summer of 2026, is designed to expand the department’s cybersecurity talent pipeline through a skills-based hiring approach and hands-on training model.

Marci McCarthy, director of external engagements for the DOW CIO, said the program represents an investment in personnel supporting national security missions.

“The Cyber RAP provides a direct pathway for dedicated individuals to join our mission, securing the vital networks, infrastructure, and weapon systems that our Warfighters depend on every single day,” added McCarthy.

What Are the Training Focus Areas & Key Features of the DOW Cyber RAP?

Cyber RAP will train participants in several core cybersecurity disciplines, including:

  • Security operations
  • Network defense
  • Ethical hacking
  • Artificial intelligence-driven cyberthreat analysis

The 12-month paid apprenticeship will combine online instruction, immersive laboratory work and on-the-job training. Participants will receive mentorship from DOW cyber personnel while developing technical capabilities aligned with operational needs.

The program also features:

  • Structured career pathways for roles such as cyber defense analyst, cyber defense infrastructure support specialist and cyber defense incident responder 
  • Industry-recognized certifications to support workforce readiness 
  • Direct placement opportunities into DOW cyber positions after completion 
  • Continued education pathways through the DOW Cyber Service Academy 

How Does the Initiative Align With Broader Cyber Workforce Efforts?

Lawmakers and defense officials have continued to emphasize cyber workforce development as a priority.

A Senate bill introduced earlier this year would require DOW to create a cybersecurity workforce strategy focused on recruitment, retention and talent development to protect federal networks from foreign adversaries and evolving cyberthreats.

In November, DOW issued an updated strategy to strengthen U.S. Cyber Command’s workforce and operational readiness by establishing a cyber talent management organization, an advanced cyber training and education center, and a cyber innovation warfare center.

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