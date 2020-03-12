Boeing-USAF Team Begins Air Force One Modifications

Boeing and government personnel have commenced the effort to modify 747-8 aircraft into VC-25B, also known as the next Air Force One presidential aircraft.

Modifications began in late February as the team cleared foreign object debris in the two 747-8 aircraft and the facility where work will take place, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center said Wednesday.

The industry-government team will install a mission communication system, update electric systems, build an internal medical facility and apply autonomous ground operations features under the effort.

The U.S. President may perform head of state, chief executive and commander in chief duties while onboard the VC-25B aircraft.

“Air Force One is a symbol of our nation that is instantly recognizable worldwide,” said Brig. Gen. Ryan Britton, USAF's program executive officer for presidential and executive airlift.

The new VC-25B is scheduled to commence presidential flights in 2024. Boeing supports the program under a contract with the Air Force.