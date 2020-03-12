National Urban Security Technology Laboratory Observes Driving Course for Law Enforcement Officers

The National Urban Security Technology Laboratory has evaluated a training program administered by the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers to mitigate vehicular incidents for law enforcement officers.

A team from the laboratory joined students in driving classes, took notes during training exercises and observed classes under the Law Enforcement Operations Driving Skills course, the Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday.

The participants were given classes on various topics such as parking techniques, situational awareness, driving tactics and recovery approaches. Classes were conducted within classrooms and simulated facilities and will culminate in applied training sessions on FLETC's driveways.

NUSTL conducted more than 600 surveys to 45 trainees under the course and is slated to compile all data through a report that will be submitted to FLETC. The centers seek to optimize the program for future trainees through the feedback.