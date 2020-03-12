Deltek
Terrence O’Shaughnessy: Northcom Needs Modernization

Nichols Martin March 12, 2020 News

Gen. Terrence O'Shaughnessy, who leads U.S. Northern Command, said the Arctic area has changed into an environment that requires modern technology to protect, DoD News reported Wednesday. He told the House Armed Services Committee that Northcom is working with North American Aerospace Defense Command to address this issue via force modernization.

The general also seeks a technologically armed defense approach through partnerships with industry. Northcom is pursuing an approach known as the Strategic Home and Integrated Ecosystem for Layered Defense or SHIELD for boosted multidomain awareness.

"Our layered defense needs to establish awareness in all domains; from below the oceans to the highest levels of space, including the unseen cyber domain, which are all at risk," O'Shaughnessy noted.

