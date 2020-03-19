Thomson Reuters Acquires Pondera Solutions to Advance Fraud Solutions; Steve Rubley, Jon Coss Quoted

Thomson Reuters has acquired Pondera Solutions, a leading provider of technology and advanced analytics to combat fraud, waste and abuse in healthcare and large government programs, Thomson Reuters announced on Thursday. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“Thomson Reuters and Pondera share a commitment to serve customers with solutions that reduce fraud by individuals targeting government programs,” said Steve Rubley, two-time Wash100 Award recipient and president of the Government business for Thomson Reuters. “Pondera will be a key component to the suite of tools available to government customers that use technology, data and human analysis to support their mission and benefit their communities.”

Founded in 2011, Pondera Solutions is based in Sacramento and has an office in Florida. Thomson Reuters has served government agencies at the federal, state and local levels with solutions and resources to improve efficiencies, diminish risk and reduce fraud.

With the acquisition of Pondera Solutions, the company will enhance the offerings in the risk, fraud and compliance space. In addition, after the purchase closes, Thomson Reuters will expand its strategic approach to deliver insight through advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and human expertise.

“We have taken the latest technology and advanced analytics to help our clients combat fraud and waste, and by joining Thomson Reuters, we will be able to offer even more to help customers with key insights to minimize risk and reduce fraud,” said Jon Coss, CEO and founder, Pondera Solutions.

Thomson Reuter will integrate Pondera’s solutions to help support business and contracted work. In Oct. 2019, Thomson Reuters secured a multiyear contract to give the Department of Justice (DoJ) personnel access to technology platforms designed for legal research and investigative purposes.

The company noted that it will also provide the CLEAR investigation tool to help DoJ components locate information on a subject and examine criminal events. More than 25 thousand users across the department will have access to the information service provider's Westlaw Edge, Litigation Analytics, Drafting Assistant and Practical Law products.

“We are honored to be of continued service to DOJ professionals and to contribute to their mission to provide public-safety, prevent and investigate crime and administer justice,” said Rubley in reference to the DoJ contract.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world’s most global news service – Reuters.