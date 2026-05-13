FAA Completes First Phase of NOTAM Modernization

FAA completes first NOTAM system modernization phase

Agency shifts aviation alert infrastructure to cloud-based platform

Upgrade follows outages tied to decades-old legacy system

The Federal Aviation Administration has moved its new NOTAM Management Service aviation alert infrastructure to a cloud-based platform, completing the first phase of a modernization effort to replace decades-old critical safety systems.

FAA said Tuesday it completed the initial transition in April. The first modernization phase involved retiring the legacy Notices to Airmen system and transitioning users to NMS. By operating in a cloud environment, NMS is expected to facilitate near-real-time data exchange and improve stakeholder collaboration.

“The last administration handed us a 40-year old aviation alert system on the verge of complete collapse,” said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. “Instead of waiting for another nationwide ground stop, we moved at the Speed of Trump to build a brand new, modern system — and we did it years ahead of schedule.”

Why Is the FAA Replacing the Legacy NOTAM System?

The previous NOTAM system was built to distribute critical flight safety information to pilots and flight planners, including runway closures, airspace restrictions and temporary operational hazards. The FAA issues more than 4 million notices annually across the National Airspace System.

Modernization efforts accelerated after a January 2023 outage forced the FAA to halt domestic departures nationwide. Additional disruptions later underscored concerns about the reliability of the aging infrastructure, which dated back to 1985.

“Our transition to this state-of-the-art NOTAM system strengthens safety and reliability across the National Airspace System,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford.

How Did CGI Federal Support the Modernization Effort?

The FAA selected CGI Federal in 2025 to lead development of the new NOTAM system.

CGI Federal partnered with Google Public Sector, NG Aviation and Mosaic ATM on the modernization program. Google Public Sector previously said it would provide a cloud infrastructure compliant with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program’s high-level standards to support NMS.

According to the FAA, the modernization effort relied on a streamlined vendor challenge process intended to reduce procurement delays while incorporating feedback from aviation stakeholders throughout deployment.

What Happens Next in the NOTAM Transition?

The FAA plans to begin the next modernization phase later this year by retiring the Federal NOTAM Service system. Shutting down FNS will make NMS the agency’s single authoritative source for all NOTAM operations.