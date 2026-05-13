Hung Cao. The acting Navy secretary commented on the release of the FY 2027 shipbuilding plan.
Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao commented on the release of the service’s fiscal year 2027 shipbuilding plan.
Photo: Department of the Navy
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Navy Unveils FY2027 Shipbuilding Plan

3 mins read
  • Navy releases FY2027 shipbuilding plan focused on fleet expansion and industrial base growth
  • Plan includes $65.8B FY2027 shipbuilding investment
  • The 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27 will explore digital modernization, autonomous systems and more

The Department of the Navy has issued its fiscal year 2027 shipbuilding plan, detailing the Trump administration’s strategy to strengthen the maritime industrial base, grow fleet capacity and modernize the naval force.

Navy Unveils FY2027 Shipbuilding Plan

As the Department of the Navy advances its “Golden Fleet” vision, defense leaders and industry executives continue to assess the future of naval modernization and readiness. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27 will explore priorities ranging from autonomous systems and cyber resilience to advanced platforms and digital modernization. Register now!

Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao said the plan provides a roadmap for the “Golden Fleet” and supports efforts to grow a larger and more capable fleet while revitalizing the industrial base and strengthening the workforce.

“The United States is at a strategic inflection point, and rebuilding American maritime dominance requires urgency, accountability, and sustained commitment,” said Cao, a 2026 Wash100 awardee.

What Are the Key Priorities in the Shipbuilding Plan?

The Navy said the plan focuses on expanding fleet capability through a mix of traditional and emerging platforms while increasing shipyard and workforce capacity to support future production demands and improve accountability for on-time ship delivery.

According to the department, the strategy incorporates updates to force structure goals and planned platforms based on operational reviews, industrial base analysis and budget considerations.

What Investments & Fleet Expansion Goals Are Included in the Shipbuilding Plan?

According to the plan, the FY 2027 budget requests funding for 34 manned ships and five unmanned platforms, with 122 ships and 63 unmanned systems planned across the Future Years Defense Program, or FYDP. The Navy said the “Fleet of the Future” strategy supports Distributed Maritime Operations and Expanded Maritime Maneuver concepts.

Planned procurement across FYDP includes five Columbia-class submarines, 10 Virginia-class submarines, three next-generation battleships, four frigates, seven DDG 51 destroyers and 23 Medium Landing Ships.

The plan targets growth from 395 total vessels in FY27 to 450 vessels by FY31 and includes investments in unmanned systems, submarine production, aircraft carriers, amphibious ships and shipyard modernization.

What Did Jason Potter Say About the Shipbuilding Investments?

Jason Potter, currently performing the duties of assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition, said the president’s FY 2027 budget request includes a $65.8 billion investment in Navy shipbuilding.

“This plan details these investments and the Administration’s 30-year investment plan to expand our nation’s Navy shipbuilding capacity and deliver the Golden Fleet,” Potter said.

Potter added that the Navy is increasing accountability measures for industry partners to ensure compliance with contractual requirements and support capital investments tied to shipbuilding expansion efforts.

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