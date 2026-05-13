National Reconnaissance Office logo. The agency launched the NROL-172 mission aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on May 11.
The National Reconnaissance Office launched the NROL-172 proliferated architecture mission aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on May 11.
Photo: United States National Reconnaissance Office / Wikipedia
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NRO Launches Second Proliferated Architecture Mission for 2026

2 mins read
  • The NRO launched the NROL-172 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base on May 11
  • The mission brought into orbit additional satellites for the NRO’s proliferated architecture
  • The proliferated architecture is now operational and is exceeding expectations, according to NRO Principal Deputy Director William Adkins

The National Reconnaissance Office has launched NROL-172. The mission took off on May 11 from Space Launch Complex-4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, the NRO said Monday. NROL-172 was sent to space aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. System Delta 80 and Space Launch Delta 30 of the U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command also contributed to the effort.

What Is the Goal of the NROL-172 Mission?

NROL-172 is the latest mission by the NRO that aims to put into orbit a constellation of satellites called the proliferated architecture. With the help of other U.S. intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, the proliferated architecture will work to contribute to various sensing and targeting requirements, including those of the Department of War.

NROL-172 is the 13th proliferated architecture launch overall and the second this year; the first took place in January, dubbed NROL-105. Details about the payloads of the launch missions have not been divulged by the NRO, Space.com reports, though it is known that SpaceX and Northrop Grumman are building the spacecraft comprising the constellation.

Is the NRO’s Proliferated Architecture Already Online?

According to NRO Principal Deputy Director William Adkins, the proliferated architecture is not only operational but is exceeding expectations. The 2026 Wash100 Award winner said during the Space Symposium in April that in 2025, the constellation managed to record over 400,000 collections. He explained that the data set “is helping us not just answer questions but also optimize the use of machine learning algorithms.”

Adkins also said training of the proliferated architecture’s users — including those from combatant commands — is in progress. The training covers tasking the constellation and using the analytic tools that boost its performance. The NRO official said his organization is enhancing the constellation’s performance based on user feedback.

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