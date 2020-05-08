Home / News / DHS Acting Secretary Chad Wolf Unveils New Homeland Security Advisory Council Members

Chad Wolf, acting secretary at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), has confirmed the addition of seven new members to the Homeland Security Advisory Council at a recent meeting.

The appointees will deliver advice and informed recommendations on various homeland security concerns to the DHS secretary under their new roles, the department said Tuesday.

The committee is led by former CIA and FBI Director William Webster and is comprised of national policymakers as well as representatives from first responder communities, government, academia and the private sector.

“I am pleased to appoint these leaders in their respective fields to the council and I thank all the HSAC members for their continued service to the country and to the department,” said Wolf.

The seven new members are:

  • Brian White
  • Chris Nocco
  • Cynthia Renaud
  • Hans Miller
  • James Carafano
  • James Fuller
  • Mark Weatherford

