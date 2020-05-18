Maj. Gen. Shaun Morris Nominated as AFLCMC Commander

Maj. Gen. Shaun Morris, commander at Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, has been nominated by President Trump to lead the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center as commander.

Morris will receive the rank of lieutenant general upon the confirmation of the Senate, the Department of Defense (DoD) said Friday. Morris also serves as program executive officer for strategic systems at the U.S. Air Force.

Before his current capacity, Morris held the role of program executive officer for weapons at the service branch and led AFLCMC's armament directorate as director. He also served as USAF's lead F-22 program element monitor in 2002.