Richard Clarke on USSOCOM’s Near-Term AI Deployment Goals

The U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) has established a joint center for web-based military information support operations (MISO) as part of efforts to ramp up implementation of artificial intelligence and machine learning, National Defense Magazine reported Tuesday.

Gen. Richard Clarke, commander of SOCOM, told attendees at a virtual National Defense Industrial Association event that the command intends to continue integrating AI and ML into ints programs and that it intends to leverage MISO for the “war for influence” against U.S. adversaries.

“We’re committed to rolling out specific things in the near term,” he said. According to the SOCOM head, efforts are already in place to deploy AI for predictive maintenance and edge-level mission execution.

Jim Smith, acquisition executive at SOCOM, added that the command is also interested in automated capabilities for precision fires, mobility, biotechnology, network communications and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

He cited other potential applications such as sensor fusion for operations with unmanned aerial vehicles as well as autonomous navigation and radio frequency countermeasures.