Tyndall Air Force Base Receives Approval for Reconstruction Projects

The U.S. Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, the 32nd Fighter Wing and the Tyndall Program Management Office have authorized reconstruction of the Tyndall Air Force Base following the completion of an environmental assessment.

The approval will enable the installation to allot funds for 28 rebuild projects assessed through the EA, USAF said Tuesday. The reconstruction will cover the demolition of 1.93M square feet of land, renovations, construction of new facilities, consolidation and management of natural resources.

Edwin Wallace, program manager for the National Environmental Policy Act at the 325th Civil Engineer Squadron, said the team conducted various studies and consulted with government agencies and Air Force reviewers as part of the assessment.

"But it’s so important to the base because it allows us to maximize beneficial uses of the environment without degradation, or risk to health or safety," Wallace added.

The service branch is slated to issue an environmental impact statement for the air base's mission bed down for MQ-9 Reaper and F-35 Lightning II systems in January 2021.