Army Research Team Applies Automation to Multi-Agent Situational Awareness

U.S. Army

Army Research Laboratory, part of the service's Combat Capabilities Development Command, has introduced a new framework that would help soldiers obtain boosted situational awareness in low-bandwidth environments. A group of ARL scientists has enhanced distributed algorithms that allow for autonomous coordination across multiple intelligence agents, the Army said Monday.

Jemin George and James Hare of ARL worked with North Carolina State University and research fellow Anjaly Parayil to pursue the study. The two-part study applies autonomous multi-agent coordination to support surveillance and directed communication.

“This multi-agent approach allows for establishing a directed communication channel without having access to a physically connected antenna array,” George said.

The scientist and his team virtually presented their findings at the 45th International Conference on Acoustics, Speech and Signal Processing. The effort will go on to generally apply this discovery to different machine learning methods and other pursuits prioritized by the Army.