Unanet

inContext.ai Secures NSF Funds for AI-Based Healthcare Tech Dev’t

Matthew Nelson June 25, 2020 News, Technology

inContext.ai Secures NSF Funds for AI-Based Healthcare Tech Dev’t
inContext

Texas-based healthcare information technology company inContext.ai has received $225,000 in funds from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to build artificial intelligence-based healthcare tools.

Robert Grzeszczuk, CEO of inContext.ai, said in a statement published Wednesday the funds will potentially allow the company to update the efficiency of its offerings through collaborative efforts.

"Our goal is to make ‘dark clinical data’ which is buried in diagnostic reports, accessible and actionable anytime, anywhere," said Grzeszczuk.

Grzeszczuk added inContext.ai plans to compete for NSF's $1 million Phase II funding. The company has developed a platform that works to optimize and support physicians' workflow by augmenting their interaction with counter-intuitive software tools.

Tags

Check Also

Gabrielle Giffords

NAVWAR Demos Alternative Connectivity for USS Gabrielle Giffords

Naval Information Warfare (NAVWAR) Systems Command has tested a technology made to equip the USS Gabrielle Giffords littoral combat ship with bolstered cybersecurity and backup connectivity. The Commercial Cellular as a Transport (CCaaT) test aims to demonstrate the ship's cyber readiness outside the continental U.S.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved