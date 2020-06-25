inContext.ai Secures NSF Funds for AI-Based Healthcare Tech Dev’t

inContext

Texas-based healthcare information technology company inContext.ai has received $225,000 in funds from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to build artificial intelligence-based healthcare tools.

Robert Grzeszczuk, CEO of inContext.ai, said in a statement published Wednesday the funds will potentially allow the company to update the efficiency of its offerings through collaborative efforts.

"Our goal is to make ‘dark clinical data’ which is buried in diagnostic reports, accessible and actionable anytime, anywhere," said Grzeszczuk.

Grzeszczuk added inContext.ai plans to compete for NSF's $1 million Phase II funding. The company has developed a platform that works to optimize and support physicians' workflow by augmenting their interaction with counter-intuitive software tools.