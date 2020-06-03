Rear Adm. Lorin Selby Sworn In as Chief of the Office of Naval Research

Rear Adm. Lorin Selby, formerly chief engineer and deputy commander for ship design, integration and naval engineering at the Naval Sea Systems Command, has succeeded Rear Adm. David Hahn as chief of the Office of Naval Research, DVIDS Hub reported Monday.

Rear Adm. Lorin Selby, formerly chief engineer and deputy commander for ship design, integration and naval engineering at the Naval Sea Systems Command, has succeeded Rear Adm. David Hahn as chief of the Office of Naval Research, DVIDS Hub reported Monday.

Selby will manage the Department of the Navy's $2 billion budget for naval science and technology efforts as part of his new capacity. He will also assume the role of director for innovation, technology, requirements, test and evaluation.

Prior to his appointment, Selby served shipboard tours aboard USS Connecticut, USS Pogy and USS Puffer. He also led over 17K personnel at the Naval Surface Warfare Center as commander.