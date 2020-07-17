USAF Retires First KC-10 Extender for Replacement

The U.S. Air Force held a ceremony to recognize a KC-10 Extender refueling aircraft decommissioned from operational service. The ceremony took place at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey and honored the tanker's three decades of USAF service.

The U.S. Air Force held a ceremony to recognize a KC-10 Extender refueling aircraft decommissioned from operational service. The ceremony took place at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey and honored the tanker's three decades of USAF service, USAF Expeditionary Center said Tuesday.

USAF's 305th and 514th Air Mobility Wings retired the first of 59 KC-10 aircraft scheduled for replacement. The service branch plans to have the newer KC-46A Pegasus succeed KC-10.

“Today, we solemnly, and with an immense amount of pride, say ‘farewell’ to the first KC-10 in the McGuire fleet to make its journey to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group – more commonly known as the ‘Boneyard,’” said Col. Scott Wiederholt, commander of the 305th Air Mobility Wing.

Retired KC-10 units will provide spare parts for Extender units still being operated. McDonnell Douglas, a Boeing legacy company, manufactured KC-10 aircraft.