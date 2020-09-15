Rubrik Names LTG Bruce Crawford, Former Army CIO, to Advisory Board; Bipul Sinha Quoted

LTG Bruce Crawford Rubrik

Rubrik has appointed LTG Bruce Crawford to its public sector advisory board to advance the company’s product life cycle, effective in Oct. 2020. On the Rubrik advisory board, Crawford will help the company solve federal data challenges.

“We wanted to build a board staffed with experts who have years of experience working with different agencies, service providers and system integrators who have served the public sector market for a very long time.

These experts will have the ability to tap into their knowledge and understanding of how the industry is evolving, what its needs are, and how Rubrik can help fulfill the needs and build products and technologies to serve the market the best,” said Rubrik CEO Bipul Sinha .

Crawford recently retired as the CIO of the U.S. Army in Aug. 2020. As CIO, Crawford was the principal advisor to the secretary of the Army. He drove the strategic direction and objectives for the Army network and supervised all IT functions. He also supervised the Army’s $12 billion IT investments.

One of Crawford’s primary goals with the service branch was “posturing the Army to leverage data as a strategic asset,” which aligns with Rubrik’s mission as the company has helped hundreds public sector agencies modernize their approach to security, backup and recovery, and data management.

“Data is the ammunition of the future fight and the fuel that enables The National Defense Strategy in this Era of Great Power Compensation. Very excited about joining the Rubrik team,” Crawford said.

During Crawford’s 31 years of service, he served in a variety of leadership positions at the tactical, operational and strategic levels. He has also served as a special assistant to the director of the Army Staff , as the 14th commander of the U.S. Army’s Communications-Electronics Command and Aberdeen Proving Ground senior mission commander.

Crawford, the second board appointment, joins Yogesh Khanna , who was recently appointed as chief technology and strategy officer with Sev1Tech earlier this month.

“We are cultivating the board with intention to help the public sector grow and manage change as quickly as possible,” Khanna said. “We want to begin adding additional members that represent the broader market. We break down the public sector into four primary segments—defense, intel, civil, and state and local. We’d like ample representation from each segment because the markets are unique in their own ways.”