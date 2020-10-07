Lt. Gen. David Thompson Assumes Vice Chief Role at Space Force

Lt. Gen. David Thompson US Space Force

Lt. Gen. David Thompson has taken up his new role as the U.S. Space Force's vice chief of space operations, giving him the responsibility of supporting USSF's operational readiness.

Thompson, formerly vice commander of Air Force Space Command, will focus on establishing USSF's Pentagon headquarters and a new Space Warfighting Integration Center (SWIC) alongside Gen. John Raymond, the service's chief of space operations and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, USSF said Sunday.

USSF is organizationally ready to move its headquarters out from Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado, and perform HQ activities at the Pentagon, Thompson noted.

The SWIC will function as the Space Force's field operating agency for modern technology integration, similar in fashion to the U.S. Army's Futures Command.

Raymond led the ceremony through which Thompson assumed his new role and officially became a member of Space Force leadership. A more formal ceremony to commemorate Thompson's promotion will take place at a later time with the attendance of his loved ones.

Thompson's move to USSF ends a nearly four-decade tenure of service with the U.S. Air Force.