Marine Corps Conduct Cyber Electronic Warfare Training; Capt. Neal McGaughey

Cybersecurity

Service members from the U.S. Marine Corps' I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group and 1st Force Reconnaissance Company participated in a two-week training on tactical cyber electronic warfare reconnaissance and survey operations.

The training program sought to hone the participants' capacity to map out digital terrain and equip them with information-related skills, USMC said Tuesday.

The course also discussed the development of future approaches that can employ internet of things technology in the battlefield.

"We need to educate and train to the constant changes and advancements to our communication infrastructure in today’s world; the enemy is developing new strategies to achieve dominance in the information environment," said Capt. Neal McGaughey, a cyberspace warfare development officer at Marine Corps Cyberspace Command.

The U.S. Cyber Command awarded MarkPoint Technologies a two-year contract to deliver training on wireless cyber-software products and services in support of the Department of Defense.

"The Marine Corps has proven our adaptability to always remain the most effective and lethal force in the world; this applies to the information domain," McGaughey added.