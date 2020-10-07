NAVSEA Reassigns Components of Former Warfighting Capability Directorate; Vice Adm. William Galinis Quoted

Vice Adm. William Galinis NAVSEA Commander

Naval Sea Systems Command has dissolved NAVSEA 06, also known as the Warfighting Capability and Enterprise Readiness Directorate, and will reassign components to specific programs and priorities.

Components of the now-defunct NAVSEA 06 have reformed to support Program Executive Office for Unmanned Small Combatants and other offices within NAVSEA, the command said Tuesday.

"This re-alignment will help us better leverage other parts of the NAVSEA team to support the important work being done by the SEA 06 team,” said Vice Adm. William Galinis, NAVSEA commander. Program offices originally assigned to naval special warfare and expeditionary missions will join PEO USC.

Logistics components of the old directorate will move to SEA 05R and SEA 03R, partly in a move to support Naval Information Warfare Systems Command's (NAVWAR) PEO for Manpower Logistics and Business Solutions.

SEA 06 components focusing on program management competency, national shipbuilding and supplier product quality will also transfer to other existing directorates.