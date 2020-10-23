Unanet

VA Looks to Implement Tokens-Based Multifactor Authentication; Paul Cunningham Quoted

Brenda Marie Rivers October 23, 2020 News, Press Releases

VA Looks to Implement Tokens-Based Multifactor Authentication; Paul Cunningham Quoted
Paul Cunningham CISO VA

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is planning to roll out a tokens-based approach to user authentication as the department continues to implement telework operations.

Paul Cunningham, chief information security officer at the VA, said at a CyberScoop event that the VA has fully implemented multifactor authentication and is looking into “bump and go” authentication techniques that involve physical credentialing through tokens, FedScoop reported Thursday.

According to Cunningham, the VA has been using multifactor authentication for years and is now assessing the feasibility of using the approach for medical visits and pharmaceutical requests for added security.

“To the greatest extent possible, we want to use multi-factor authentication,” he noted. “Anything to [bring] the risk posture down … is going to be a good thing.”

Tags

You may also be interested in...

AI-Based

JAIC, DIU Partner for AI-Based Diagnostic Pathology Initiatives

The Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) and Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) are collaborating on efforts to use AI algorithms to establish new medical diagnostic techniques and improve the management of health data. DIU and JAIC expect to continue work on the Predictive Health initiative as the Warfighter Health team prepares to transition to JAIC’s Joint Common Foundation (JCF) development platform.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved