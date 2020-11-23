Gen. John Raymond: Space Force Needs Domain Awareness Tech to Track Space Debris

Gen. John Raymond Commander Space Force

Gen. John Raymond, the chief of space operations and 2020 Wash100 Award winner, said the U.S. Space Force has a critical need for space domain awareness technologies as debris continues to threaten space operations, Space News reported Sunday.

Raymond spoke at the Halifax International Security Forum virtual event about the service branch's need to gather and quickly analyze more space awareness data.

The chief said USSF needs to do what it can for the prevention of space debris affecting satellite operations and human life, despite the lack of an official mandate to perform this task.

USSF must also prevent satellite collision and implement engineering standards that reduce the risks of debris coming out of space craft.