MetTel Recognized as Leader in Managed Network Services; Marshall Aronow, Ed Fox Quoted

MetTel

MetTel has been recognized as a ‘Leader’ in the inaugural Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services (MNS), the company reported on Monday.

“To us, Gartner naming MetTel a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services underscores our commitment to customers and our effectiveness in helping them with digital transformation,” said Marshall Aronow , CEO of MetTel. “As the rate of change accelerates, managed services have become crucial to IT communications and overall business performance and we’re proud of this Gartner recognition.”

MetTel represents a US-based company in the Leaders Quadrant for MNS, and furthest along in “Completeness of Vision.” MetTel received recognition through its demonstrated ability to support its customer missions through the company’s MNS offerings. The company has provided complete and differentiating services, as well as global service and support.

The Gartner report noted “The amount of highly skilled labor required to plan, design, build and operate internally with do-it-yourself (DIY) NOCs is considerable. Together, these requirements present ongoing challenges for most enterprises — finding and keeping the right labor talent and hence seeking MNS alternatives. ”

“It is our belief that this Gartner Magic Quadrant is the culmination of many years of investment in channel relationships, talent acquisition, and system and infrastructure development,” said MetTel CTO Ed Fox . More importantly, we consider it an affirmation of our MNS model that focuses on the customer experience.”

About MetTel

MetTel is a leader in communications and digital transformation (DX) solutions for enterprise customers. By converging all communications over a proprietary network, MetTel gives enterprises one, unified view and control point for all their communications and advanced network services. MetTel’s comprehensive portfolio of customer solutions can boost enterprise productivity, reduces costs and simplifies operations.

Combining customized and managed communication solutions with a powerful platform of cloud-based software, the company’s MetTel Portal® enables customers to manage their inventory, usage, spend and repairs from one simple, user friendly interface.