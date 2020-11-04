Navy Employs Single-Phase Contracting Approach to Equip CVN 79 Aircraft Carrier Faster; James Geurts Quoted

James Geurts US Navy

The U.S. Navy has issued contract modifications to accelerate the delivery of F-35C aircraft and warfare systems for the future John F. Kennedy carrier, also known as CVN 79.

The service branch said Tuesday it will use a single-phase procurement approach instead of the initially planned two-phase strategy.

Naval Sea Systems Command modified an existing contract with Huntington Ingalls Industries for the inclusion of F-35C and ship warfare system deliveries.

“Shifting to single phase and incorporating the F-35C modifications will enable the delivery of a more capable and lethal carrier,” said James Geurts, assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.

Rear Adm. James Downey, the Navy's program executive officer for aircraft carriers, received Geurts' go signal to include CVN 79's F-35C aircraft and warfare system in a single phase delivery together with the ship's construction.

CVN 79 will employ a new enterprise air surveillance radar that is also covered under the single-phase delivery.

“Initiating this work now will build on the lessons learned from USS Gerald R Ford to maintain the optimal construction timeline for the shipyard and to avoid inefficiencies… From the shipbuilder’s and Navy’s perspective, this is the most efficient and effective way to get this capability quickest into the hands of our warfighters," Geurts added.