ODNI Appoints Steve Vanech as Deputy Director of National Counterterrorism Center

ODNI

Steve Vanech, formerly director of intelligence at the National Counterterrorism Center, has been named deputy director of NCTC. Vanech will fill in for NCTC director Chris Miller, who has been appointed to serve as acting secretary of the Department of Defense, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said Tuesday.

“I am excited to share that earlier today we selected Steve Vanech to serve as NCTC’s next deputy director. Steve has 15 years of experience across the counterterrorism enterprise having served in multiple positions at NCTC including the director of intelligence, as well as a joint duty assignment at the National Security Agency as the Deputy Chief, Office of Counterterrorism," said Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe.

Vanech brings 15 years of experience in counterterrorism activities to his new role. Prior to NCTC, Vanech held the role of deputy chief of the office of counterterrorism at the National Security Agency.

“Steve will immediately serve as the acting director of NCTC. Steve’s deep commitment to the counterterrorism mission and the nation’s security, along with his institutional knowledge and understanding of NCTC, will be invaluable in leading the Center,” Ratcliffe added.