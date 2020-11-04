Rob Lewis to Lead Interior Department’s Cybersecurity Operations

Interior Department Cybersecurity Operations

Rob Lewis, a cyber expert with the Department of the Interior, has been appointed to serve as chief of the agency's cybersecurity operations branch, G2Xchange FedCiv reported Monday.

He most recently served as the ISSO/ASOC deputy operations manager for the Interior Department.

The cyber expert holds 20 years of information security experience in total: over 11 years with DOI and nine years as security operations center manager for Verizon Business.