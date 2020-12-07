Space Force Marks 1-Year Operational Milestone for ‘Space Cockpit’ Satellite Visualization Platform

Satellite Visualization Platform

The U.S. Space Force has achieved a one-year milestone for its space situational awareness tool that works to visualize satellite activities in real-time. The “Space Cockpit” platform became initially operational on Nov. 11, 2019, and was developed as part of the Space Force’s Space Commercially Augmented Mission Platform (CAMP) program, the service branch said Thursday.

Space Cockpit, which was originally deployed to the Space Force’s Delta 6 component, is customizable and works to provide operators with access to the Air Force’s Satellite Control Network as well as various cyber defense technologies for space-focused mission systems.

1st Lt. Jacqueline Cromer, a space development lead for Space CAMP, said that Space Cockpit simulates live data to enable operators to identify satellite locations and rapidly execute actions to mitigate threats.

1st Lt. Tory Smith, Cromer’s co-lead for space development, noted that continued development is underway to expand the tool’s features.

Space Cockpit was first introduced at Buckley AF Base in Colorado last year as the Predictive Interactive Groundstation Interface.