CDO Council’s Ted Kaouk on Data-Sharing Initiatives, Interagency Collaboration

Ted Kaouk Chairman CDO Council

Ted Kaouk, chairman of the Chief Data Officers Council, has said that the council’s recently created data sharing working group is assessing needs to balance security and governmentwide data sharing, Federal News Network reported Thursday.

Kaouk, who also serves as chief data officer of the Department of Agriculture (USDA), said at an Alteryx-hosted event that the CDO Council is looking at ways to “blend data across agencies” to leverage key information.

The council’s COVID-19 working group has also collaborated with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the State Department to help visualize pandemic-related data, according to the publication.

Collaborative efforts are also in place between the CDO Council, the Interagency Committee on Standards Policy (ICSP) and the Chief Evaluation Officers Council to drive the discussion of potential areas of joint development.

“At the federal level, we want to model those opportunities to collaborate on the broader goals and objective that we have, and then at individual agencies partnering in the same way with those officials to ensure that we’re delivering on the promise of the Evidence Act,” said Kaouk.

Kaouk's comments come after the CDO Council submitted its first report to Congress.