ViON Forms Strategic Partnership with Cyemptive Technologies to Advance Enterprise Cloud; Tom Frana Quoted

ViON Corporation has entered into a strategic partnership with Cyemptive Technologies to provide a secure high performance Enterprise Cloud solution , ViON reported on Thursday. ViON and Cyemptive support all stages of implementation, including Proof of Concept (POC), staging, on-site installation and Professional, Managed and Support Services.

“Cyemptive provides a revolutionary approach to detecting and handling bad actors in seconds,” said Rob Pike, founder and CEO of Cyemptive Technologies.

ViON's experience processing, storing, managing and protecting data in the federal, state, local and commercial markets has enabled the company to deliver complex solutions to the market. Cyemptive preemptively detects cyberthreats and provides an increased, comprehensive level of cyber protection.

“Both ViON and Cyemptive have a passion for solving the most complex cybersecurity, enterprise IT and HPC challenges while at the same time understanding the criticality of protecting their customers’ cyber environments,” said Tom Frana, chairman and CEO of ViON and two-time Wash100 Award recipient.

ViON’s partnership with Cyemptive Technologies builds on the company’s history of delivering innovation solutions to its customers. In July 2020, ViON collaborated with Scality to integrate RING8 as a core technology to power ViON's predefined cloud service offerings, including Object Storage-as-a-Service (OSaaS) and the long-term Archive-as-a-Service (AaaS).

"RING8 is the perfect fit to extend our as-a-Service (aaS) solutions into object storage," said Frana. "As our first pre-defined private cloud offering, Scality's core technology for object storage is best-in-class."

RING will provide comprehensive, native AWS S3 API compatibility to ensure all cloud applications that run on AWS can also run on RING. RING will also support object storage with a native Azure Blob API to further expand application compatibility.

ViON also selected RING8 to power long-term data archiving. The cloud services are components of ViON’s Enterprise Cloud (VEC) Infrastructure Services. The merger of ViON's U.S. federal market experience and Scality's unstructured data technology will address storage challenges for some of the largest federal agencies.