Former DOD Acquisition Chief Ellen Lord Appointed as Senior Fellow at Johns Hopkins APL

Ellen Lord Senior Fellow Johns Hopkins APL

Johns Hopkins University's Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) has named Ellen Lord, former undersecretary for acquisition and sustainment at the Department of Defense (DOD) and four-time Wash100 Award recipient, as a senior fellow.

She will be responsible for providing the lab with insights on government- and military-related technology and policy decisions, Johns Hopkins APL said Tuesday.

At the Pentagon, Lord handled all matters related to acquisition. She drove contract administration, developmental testing, logistics, and material readiness and other department efforts.

The new APL senior fellow brings over three decades of industry experience, having worked as president and CEO of Textron Systems and senior vice president and general manager of AAI Corp., which is now a Textron division.

Lord was also a vice chairman of the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA), director of the U.S.-India Business Council and member of the U.S. Naval Institute Foundation’s board of trustees.

APL Director Ralph Semmel highlighted Lord's experience serving in the government and private industry. "Having her as a senior fellow will greatly enhance our ability to innovate thoughtfully and meaningfully for the defense community," he said.