Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Announces ServiceNow Integration to Improve Multi-Cloud Management

William McCormick April 20, 2021 News, Technology

Oracle today announced that ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, now supports Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).  Enterprise customers are now able to access and manage OCI resources via their existing ServiceNow Service portal and the ServiceNow IT Operations Management (ITOM) Visibility application, which gives them a single dashboard to manage their public cloud resources from Oracle and other major cloud providers.

"Enterprise customers are increasingly moving toward a multi-cloud environment and need an easy way to manage all of their cloud resources," said Scott Twaddle, vice president of product, industries, and partnerships, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "This is a big step forward for all of our customers that are using Oracle, as well as other major cloud providers to run their business-critical applications.  Now customers can leverage their existing ServiceNow Service portal to view and manage all of their cloud resources, including Oracle." 

Customers including Network Rail are already benefiting from the Oracle and ServiceNow integration. Network Rail runs 20 of the United Kingdom's largest railway stations, and operates and develops Britain's railway infrastructure, which consists of 20,000 miles of track, 30,000 bridges, tunnels and viaducts and the thousands of signals and level crossings.

